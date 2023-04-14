Expect summer-like weekend in Ottawa after record-breaking heat

It won't be the record-setting heat that Ottawa saw on Thursday, but you can expect a warmer-than-average day in the capital on Friday.

Environment Canada is calling for sunny weather with a high of 20 C on Friday. The UV index is expected to reach 7, or high, so make sure you bring your sunscreen along if you're heading outside.

The summer-like weather follows Thursday's record-breaking heat, which reached 29.6 C, making it the warmest April 13 in Ottawa's history.

The warm trend will continue over the weekend. Saturday will be sunny with a high of 23 C and Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C.

There's a 40 per cent chance of showers Sunday night.

COOLDOWN NEXT WEEK

Next week will see a return to more seasonal weather, with showers on Monday and a high of 13 C. Tuesday's high will be 9 C, which is slightly lower than the normal temperature this time of year.

Wednesday and Thursday will see highs in the mid-teens.