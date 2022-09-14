‘Expect the unexpected’: Uncommon Festival returns to downtown Amherstburg

A costume contest, street performers, and vaudeville-style fun is coming to the streets of Amherstburg for the return of the Uncommon Festival this weekend.

Organizers say the outdoor event is “where steampunk meets wizardry” and are calling on residents to get their gears on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 for the downtown festival.

“It is hands down one of the most unusual and popular events of the summer in our region, and Amherstburg is pleased to host it again!” Mayor Aldo DiCarlo said in a news release.

Festival-goers can expect prizes at the costume contest, take in the street performers and activities and join Dr. Von Houligan for vaudeville-style shenanigans at the Big Top tent in Toddy Jones Park.

Organizers say this year’s event is packed with more shows and excitement than ever before and to “expect the unexpected” at the Uncommon Festival.