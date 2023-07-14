Expect to see bike gangs in the city this weekend, Sault police warn

Sault Ste. Marie police say residents should expect to see more members of motorcycle gangs in the city from July 14-15.

Sault police and the Ontario Provincial Police’s biker enforcement unit “will be monitoring large, public events, over the weekend to ensure the safety of all participants,” police said in a news release Friday.

“Gang-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be permitted at local establishments or at Rotaryfest events.”

Police will be monitoring and enforcing the Trespass to Property Act on city property and at any businesses that do not want gang activity on site.

“Ontarians are also reminded of the dangers of wearing gang-related clothing or paraphernalia,” police said.

“In addition to supporting illegal activities by purchasing these items, you may also put yourself at risk of being targeted by rival (outlaw motorcycle clubs).”

Anyone with information regarding criminal activities perpetuated by the outlaw clubs is asked to contact the police at 705-949-6300. If there is an emergency call 911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).