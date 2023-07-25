The city of Ottawa says drivers and transit users can expect traffic delays on Riverside Drive this weekend as crews undertake sewer work.

A series of weekend closures will impact one of two southbound lanes on Riverside Drive at Terminal Avenue starting Friday and lasting through the weekend. Traffic from Highway 417 heading south on Riverside towards Hurdman Station will experience delays.

Work will be undertaken from 9 a.m. Friday until 3 p.m. Monday.

The city says the lane closure is necessary to facilitate the decommissioning of the current operating sewers and relocate the city storm and sanitary sewers on 1460 Riverside Dr. into the city’s right of way.

The proposed work will affect about 150 metres of Riverside Drive south of Terminal Avenue. There will also be work conducted on Terminal Avenue eastbound, in the south turning lane from the Transitway to Riverside Drive.

Work will be undertaken in several stages to minimize traffic disruptions, the city says. After this weekend, there will be two more weekends in August where lanes will be reduced: Friday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. until Monday, Aug. 21 at 3 p.m.; and Friday, Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. until Monday, Aug. 28 at 3 p.m.

Pedestrian and cyclist access through the work zone will be maintained at all times during construction.