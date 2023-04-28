Expect up to 50 millimetres of rain in Ottawa this weekend

It's going to be a rainy weekend in Ottawa.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for total rainfall of 30 to 50 millimetres Saturday through Sunday night.

The rain is expected to start Saturday morning, tapering off to light rain or a chance of showers Sunday morning.

"Heavy rain is expected to move in Sunday evening and end by Monday morning," the weather statement said.

FLOOD WARNING STILL IN EFFECT

The weather agency is warning that the rainfall could worsen the flooding situation for sensitive areas.

A flood warning for the Ottawa River from Arnprior to Hawkesbury remains in effect. It was first issued on April 20 ahead of heavy rainfall combined with snow melt last weekend.

"Water levels are expected to rise again within the Ottawa River Basin due to significant rainfall forecasted Saturday through Tuesday," the South Nation Conservation Authority said in a statement on Friday.

"The Ottawa River Regulating Committee anticipates that water levels upon the Ottawa River's main stem will rise again next week, possibly exceeding major flood thresholds.Rainfall runoff could affect multiple streets, lawns and houses in low-lying areas."

Levels are expected to remain well below the historic flood levels of 2019. But authorities are keeping a close eye on areas that saw severe flooding that year, including Constance Bay, Britannia, east of Cumberland Village, Rockland and Hawkesbury.

The Ottawa River Regulating Committee provides updates on its website daily here.