Expenses grip first displaced Ukrainian family to arrive in Windsor-Essex

Even after the first bombs went off Anastasia Petrenko had to convince her parents and grandmother to flee their home.

“It was really difficult to persuade them, persuade my grandma and then actually execute the plan,” said the 28-year old.

The Petrenkos left everything behind.

“I took documents, passports, medical and nothing.” said Petrenko’s mother Olga.

Once out of the country, the next part of the plan was to get them tickets to fly to Canada.

“My, I would say, mother-in-law she helped us with this,” Petrenko said. “She told us she wants to help Ukrainians. She wants to help my family and thanks to her my family managed to arrive.”

Petrenko’s father is happy to be reunited with his daughter but would like to return home to his beautiful garden.

However, he won’t consider going back.

“If Putin is still in power and the war is over but Putin is still there they will be afraid to come back because it can repeat again and again.” said Anastasia translating for her father Vladimir.

Chris Hall and the folks at St. Vincent de Paul have helped with money and food.

“They're nice people but they're scared,” Hall said.

Scared of the unknown and the cost of living, Anastasia says there are many expenses.

“Ukrainians are not refugees in Canada so they get no money from the government,” she said. “There's no medical care, no financial aid. Nothing.”

Her parents are proud hard working people but Anastasia says she needed to start a GoFundMe page in order to help the family transition.

“We get food. We get clothes but when it comes down to medical care and housing only money can solve that problem,” Petrenko said.

With many Ukrainians trying to come to Canada Leisha Nazarewich and Carol Guimond, through the Windsor chapter of the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada, are working on the next steps to help displaced Ukrainians coming to the area.

Discussions are in the preliminary phase to set up a fund to help those arriving in the near future.

“There are many that won't have relatives or family here to provide for them while they're making the transition so they'll definitely need a lot of help,” said Nezarewich.

The group is hoping to have something in place in the next 30 days.