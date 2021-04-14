Expensive bicycles stolen, less expensive bikes left behind as replacements: Guelph police

Guelph police are investigating two break-and-enter thefts they say involved expensive mountain bicycles being stolen, but with entirely different and cheaper bikes left behind in their place.

The first incident was reported around 8 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Gordon and Water Streets.

Police say a resident discovered someone had broken into his shed overnight, took an expensive Giant mountain bike, and a less expensive mountain bike was left in its place.

As they were investigating, police received another report from a resident of Brentwood Drive reporting an overnight break-in to his garage.

Like the other incident, police say an expensive Kona mountain bike was taken, but that a cheaper bike was left behind.

The Kona bike was later recovered by police when they were investigating another, unrelated matter downtown around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Both thefts are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.