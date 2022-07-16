Expert says Sask. gas stations are making an 'absolute killing'
Gas prices in Saskatchewan are on the decline but they aren’t low enough, according to one expert.
President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague said gas stations have a profit margin of 30 to 40 cents per litre.
“I think we’re owed an explanation and a big drop in gas prices,” he said.
McTeague said inflation is not the only reason for the increased gas prices. He said it’s costing gas stations no more than $1.58 per litre, and he thinks gas stations should be charging anything higher than 170.9 per litre.
“It’s not the governments, it’s not the taxes, it’s not a weak Canadian dollar,” McTeague said, “It is in fact gas stations that are making an absolute killing,” he added.
Right now, the average price for gas is 189.9 in Regina, which is down seven cents from last week. While diesel dropped down from 21 cents from last week and is now sitting at 193.9 per litre.
McTeague said the gas prices will most likely go up again by the end of the month.
-
Ripudaman Singh Malik killing has hallmarks of professional 'hit': B.C.'s former top copThe killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik has all the hallmarks of a professional murder for hire, according to British Columbia's former solicitor general.
-
Boat towed to Vancouver shore after captain, passengers 'overcome with fumes': first respondersA boat had to be towed to shore in Vancouver Saturday and seven people aboard were taken to the hospital, according to first responders.
-
'Seeing people smile again': Vendors prosper at Country Thunder after 2 year breakEven with temperatures of around 34 C, the general feelings of those attending Country Thunder this year were upbeat for both vendors and fans alike.
-
Calls for N.B. legislature to reconvene grow after major health shakeupNew Brunswick’s official opposition is calling for all MLA’s to return to the legislature next week to discuss a major shakeup within the Department of Health and two health authorities.
-
'It's amazing’' Football fans descend upon Wolfville, N.S. for CFL gameTen thousand football fans packed into Acadia University’s Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town’s population.
-
One man dead after shooting that locked down Union StationUnion Station is being locked down following a shooting that has left one person with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.
-
Calgary Stampede looks to limit wasteHow organizers, vendors at the Calgary Stampede are limiting waste
-
ATV impounded after driver caught speeding in wrong direction on B.C. highway, conservation officers sayA person caught driving an ATV at high speed in the wrong direction down a highway in Northern B.C. is facing hefty fines and has had their four-wheeler impounded.
-
Red Cross setting up emergency shelter for Manitoba wildfire evacueesThe Canadian Red Cross is working to evacuate residents of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation as an out-of-control wildfire continues to threaten the remote first nation.