Expert says Sask. gas stations are making an 'absolute killing'

Gas prices in Saskatchewan are on the decline but they aren’t low enough, according to one expert.

President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague said gas stations have a profit margin of 30 to 40 cents per litre.

“I think we’re owed an explanation and a big drop in gas prices,” he said.

McTeague said inflation is not the only reason for the increased gas prices. He said it’s costing gas stations no more than $1.58 per litre, and he thinks gas stations should be charging anything higher than 170.9 per litre.

“It’s not the governments, it’s not the taxes, it’s not a weak Canadian dollar,” McTeague said, “It is in fact gas stations that are making an absolute killing,” he added.

Right now, the average price for gas is 189.9 in Regina, which is down seven cents from last week. While diesel dropped down from 21 cents from last week and is now sitting at 193.9 per litre.

McTeague said the gas prices will most likely go up again by the end of the month.