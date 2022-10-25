Expert witness testifies about stab wound that likely killed Simcoe County man

Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article disturbing.

The doctor who performed Bill McKee's autopsy days after the husband and father of three died inside his Penetanguishene home in 2019 testified Tuesday in a Barrie courtroom.

Dr. Tyler Hickey described what the Crown called disturbing images of Bill McKee's stab wound to his neck.

Brad McKee, the man accused of his father's death, sat in the prisoner's box, staring intently at the screen that displayed photos of the autopsy as they were shown to the court.

The forensic pathologist concluded Bill McKee died of massive blood loss from his neck wound. He said the injury, possibly resulting from a knife, hit the jugular vein and carotid artery, likely causing the 59-year-old to die within minutes.

Brad McKee's lawyer Mary Cremer cross-examined Dr. Hickey, casting doubt on whether the hunting knife displayed as evidence was the same knife used to take Bill McKee's life.

The forensic pathologist concluded the wound was about three centimetres wide and 13 centimetres deep. Dr. Hickey testified, "I just stick to what the body shows me."

The final witness of the day was the McKee family's neighbour, who told the court Brad McKee's mother, Anna, came banging on her door the night of Feb. 11, 2019, pleading with her to call 911.

The neighbour testified Anna McKee was shoeless, saying, "My son is crazy, and I'm concerned about my husband."

The witness told the court she later saw two stretchers leave the home.

The trial continues Wednesday with the accused's mother, Anna McKee, expected to testify.