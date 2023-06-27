Experts examine damage, confirm tornado touched down in Stayner, Ont.

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) investigators confirmed that a tornado touched down in Stayner, Ont., tossing debris and uprooting trees on Monday.

Resident Mitch Warris watched the storm rolling in from from his home on Centreline Road late Monday afternoon.

"Literally lasted five minutes in the rotation, and then it just disappeared and gone," he said.

"I knew the storm was coming in," said Keith Cleary. "I had already seen the funnel cloud touch, and I raced back to the shop."

Roughly a kilometre away, a piece of metal rooftop was tossed through the air and crashed into hydro lines at Purdy's Mechanical on County Road 91.

"I was stupified. I was shocked," Cleary added.

NTP surveyors arrived in Stayner Tuesday to examine the damage and video collected by residents to identify the type of storm and assist in future weather events.

"All of this data we capture, whether it's a weak event or a strong event, in a rural area, an urban area, all of it helps us build this tornado database so that we can better predict tornadoes, better prepare for tornadoes and look for trends from climate change or anything like that," explained Aaron Jaffe, an engineering researcher with the Northern Tornadoes Project.

Investigators ask any residents with video or pictures of the storm in Stayner to connect with them at Western University.