After a tumultuous year that many are looking forward to putting behind them, experts say it's a good year to make a resolution.

While he says approximately 25 per cent of people fail to stick to their resolutions for more than one week, Dalhousie University psychology professor Simon Sherry says its important people really think their resolutions through.

"I also think it's really important that you consider, that you choose goals that are personally relevant," said Sherry.



"You don't want to choose goals that are imposed upon you from the outside by other people. Choose goals that are congruent with who you are and how you roll."

Sherry's advice comes following a year that many are eager to put behind them. Paul Ng is a philosopher who practices astrology. He said that he predicted a year filled with diseases as early as July 2019, saying his calculations are based on science.

"In 2020 the worst things of metal and water, too much of each," said Ng.



"In 2021, it's the other way of the earth, metal and water. That means the balancing is slowly coming back."

Ng said based on his methods, every 60 years the world is due for a year like 2020.

After predicting many of 2020's worst moments, including the passing of celebrity icons like Kobe Bryant, Toronto-based 'Psychic Nikki' said that better things are ahead for next year as well.

"The general population will be kinder to each other," said Psychic Nikki.



"The planet will be cleaner, major cleanups of oceans. A cleaner, healthier world and population."

Psychic Nikki said that while she sees many positive things ahead, it won't be until 2022 that things get back on track completely.

"It's going to be good," she said.



"It's going to be better. 2022 will be a much better year for everybody. This is a transitionary year, so as we go mid-summer to fall, I think we'll really start to flatten the curve here and get back to normality."

Until then though, psychologist Sherry said that there are simple tips to consider in order to stick to your new year's resolution.

"One thing to do is to break it down into little micro-goals," said Sherry.



"These are plans about when you are going to do something, why you're going to do it, how you're going to do it, and when you make these little maps in your mind you are much better able to deliver on your goals."

As for 2021, Psychic Nikki also predicts a UFO of some kind, meaning 2020 might not be quite done with us yet.