Experts say to prepare for another LDD moth infestation this spring

Last May, a significant infestation of invasive Lymantria dispar dispar (LDD) moths or gypsy moths, plagued southern Ontario, and experts say we're in for a similar experience this spring.

"Severe LDD moth infestations are cyclical, occurring every seven to 10 years, and usually last three to five years," the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry said.

The furry caterpillars plagued the region, with the City of Barrie calling it the worst infestation it had seen in years.

LDD moths wreaked havoc right across south and central Ontario and some areas of the province's northeast region.

The moth larvae consume leaves, defoliating trees, and in some cases, rendering trees incapable of reproducing leaves.

According to the Ministry, LDD moths prefer oak trees, but severe outbreaks can occur in other hardwoods.

The Ministry advises landowners put bands of burlap around their trees.

"This gives the larvae a place to congregate during warm days, and they can be physically removed and killed."

The Ministry said landowners could remove and destroy egg masses in the fall.

Meanwhile, the City of Barrie approved funding to come up with options to manage the infestation in the 2022 budget.

The City's website states, "City staff are developing a plan for LDD moth management for 2022 that will include various management techniques to reduce the impact on city trees."

