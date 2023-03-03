‘Explore Calgary’s culinary scene’ at the 2023 YYC Food and Drink Experience
Staff at dozens of Calgary restaurants are preparing for an annual food and drink festival that sees venues offer up multi-course fixed-price menus for a tenday period.
This year, 70 eateries across Calgary will be participating in the 2023 YYC Food and Drink Experience.
The festival, which runs from March 17 to 26, includes $25 and $35 lunch offerings, prix fixe three-course dinners for $35 and $45 and gourmet masterpieces for $65 and $75.
"We also have some amazing signature culinary events lined up, like collaboration dinners with visiting chefs and themed wine pairing dinners," spokesperson Irena Knorr said in a Friday news release.
"There’s no better way to explore Calgary’s culinary scene, try new restaurants and find some new favourites.”
A list of participating restaurants and menus can be found online at the YYC Food and Drink Experience website.
-
-
Grocery prices set to rise further as B.C. foodbanks work to meet record-breaking demandGrocery prices in B.C. and beyond will likely rise further in the coming year, according to a new report.
-
Winter weather and capacity limits at Toronto Pearson airport factor into spring break travelWinter weather and changes at Canada’s largest airport are playing a role during the busiest spring break travel period in years.
-
Timmins art exhibition features 30 years of artwork from 3 siblingsNorthern Ontario is home to many artists who have showcased their work across the region. Now, the Timmins Museum: National Exhibition Centre is now home to a new and unique showcase by three siblings.
-
Spitfires put fighting in the spotlightThe Windsor Spitfires brought the fighting back to hockey during Saturday’s game vs Sarnia
-
Community volunteer collective helps vulnerable Edmontonians downtownVarious community and faith groups put differences aside and gathered Sunday to help hand out warm food and wellness kits to vulnerable Edmontonians.
-
Saints win goldThe St. Clair men’s basketball team won the provincial title Sunday afternoon with a resounding 106-77 over the 19-1 George Brown Huskies
-
Maple Festival in Essex doubles in sweetness with expansion to second locationThe annual Maple Festival in Essex is now twice as sweet, expanding to a second location with more things to do and learn about the sap-tacular treat.
-
'A second life': Here's how a Sask. researcher is working to create building material out of face masksFor one University of Regina researcher, giving a face masks a second use is part of a larger effort to cut down on waste and create products through recycling.