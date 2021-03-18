Explore Edmonton and Indigenous Tourism Alberta (ITA) have made a deal to grow Indigenous tourism in Alberta's capital region.

A recently signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two tourism organizations is intended to support the development and marketing of Indigenous tourism businesses near Edmonton.

The ultimate goal of the initiative is to increase Indigenous tourism in Alberta's capital region through supporting businesses “that provide authentic Indigenous cultural experiences."

“This is an historic agreement and one that we are very excited about,” said Shae Bird, CEO of Indigenous Tourism Alberta.

“What's most important about this agreement is the positive effect it will have on Indigenous tourism businesses in Treaty 6 Territory and Metis Nation of Alberta's Region 4 and 2, and we hope it will be an inspiration for other provinces and cities across Canada.”

Indigenous Tourism Alberta focuses on creating and nurturing partnerships between associations, organizations, governments and industry leaders from across Alberta to support the stability and growth of Indigenous tourism.

According to Bird, the partnership creates accountability and ensures there's a "line vision" for "not only the survival of indigenous tourism, but the growth and prosperity of it as we move forward.”

He said, "We know right now that there is incredible demand.

“We're in very much the infancy stages of the industry.”

The memorandum secures support at the regional level for those new businesses and the sector's representation during familiarization tours for tour operators, media products and promotional missions elsewhere.

Explore Edmonton is the city's visitor economy and venue management organization whose purpose is to increase Edmonton's tourism.

Interim CEO Maggie Davison called the partnership an exciting milestone.

“We are proud to work closely with Indigenous tourism business operators to be able to learn and share their history and culture with both locals and visitors. We are committed to promoting Indigenous tourism experiences rooted in the Edmonton region and look forward to many years of partnership with Indigenous Tourism Alberta.”

In a statement, Explore Edmonton said the MOU is a concrete example of collaboration between the organizations which will improve recognition for Indigenous tourism.

Brenda Holder, chair of the Indigenous Tourism Alberta Board of Directors, added, “This memorandum of understanding with Explore Edmonton is a fantastic opportunity to continue to grow the Indigenous tourism industry here in Alberta.”

“Our goal at ITA is to help Indigenous tourism and our industry as a whole, remain competitive and help contribute to the diversification of our provincial economy.”

(Alberta Native News)