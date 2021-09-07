iHeartRadio

Explosion at Prince Edward County cement plant injures three workers

An explosion at a cement plant in Picton, Ont. Tuesday morning sent three workers to hospital. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

An explosion at a cement plant in Prince Edward County has sent three workers to hospital.

Two people were seriously injured and one person suffered minor injuries, the Prince Edward County fire department said.

The explosion happened around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Lehigh Cement Company plant in Picton, Ont.

Fire officials cleared the scene around noon. The Ontario ministry of labour and fire marshal's office are investigating the incident.

