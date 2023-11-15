'Explosion' at Sarnia workplace under investigation
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
Two people have been hurt after a workplace explosion in Sarnia.
Sarnia fire responded to the scene at AlumaPower Corporation on Hendry Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Because of the nature of the call, three fire stations in Sarnia responded as well as Lambton EMS.
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate and the Ministry of Labour is also on scene.
No other details have been provided.
— With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine
