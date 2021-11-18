Explosion causes fire crew response at Fergus, Ont. grocery store

There was some commotion for those shopping at Zehrs in Fergus, Ont. Thursday morning.

Centre Wellington Fire was called to the grocery store around 11 a.m. for what they determined was an explosion in the compressor room involving a pressure relief valve.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Officials say the HVAC system had released Freon throughout the building. They add that the size of the building added some difficult for crews to ensure ventilation was working properly again.

Public health has been notified.