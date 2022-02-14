Explosion, fire at Langley business plaza under investigation
Multiple Langley businesses are closed after they were damaged in an explosion and fire over the weekend.
Fire crews from the Township of Langley say they were called at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday about a possible explosion near 200A Street and 93 Avenue.
Nineteen firefighters responded and the first to the scene found there was a significant amount of debris around one business. Crews evacuated the area, but nobody was inside at the time of the blast.
"There is significant structural damage to the building and businesses will be closed until a structural engineer determines the complex safe to occupy," Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief with the Township of Langley, told CTV News in an email.
Images from the scene show what looks like a garage-style door protruding from the building, while another unit appears to be missing its door entirely. Boxes and other debris can also be seen scattered on the ground outside the unit.
Hewitson said investigators are still working to determine what caused the explosion.
