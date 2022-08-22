Explosion, fire displace dozens on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Dozens of people are now displaced after a three-alarm fire broke out in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

Four buildings on Powell Street near Princess Avenue were impacted by the fire, which is now deemed under control. At least two buildings are single room occupancy buildings, or SROs, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire is still unknown, however, officials have said there was an explosion that blew out a couple of windows before flames spread to the inside of the buildings.

Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry told CTV News Vancouver on Monday morning that that all occupants have been accounted for. One person was sent to hospital for smoke inhalation and one firefighter was left with minor injuries and was treated on scene.

"This one here appears to have started on the outside of the building," said Fry.

"Much like our major concerns, as you can see, this is valuable housing stock."

She said one building housed 45 people and another housed 17 people.

Veteran Jeffrey Allensen is of the 59 occupants that have been displaced by the fire.

"We just lost everything we own. Everything we have is gone," he said.

"Our house burned down in Squamish three years ago, right? And when you see that, it's like, what do you do? What do you do? There's nothing you can do," he continued.

Nearby resident Tasha Seeore said she also feels helpless and with the growing frequency of fires in the area, she worries her home might be next.

"It's really scaring me. It's really close to home. And now I'm scared for my life, for my building to go on fire," she said.

Last month, another fire tore through two buildings near East Hastings and Main streets, displacing dozens of people.

In April, two people died after a major fire broke out in Gastown.

According to BC Housing, 144 residents were displaced and the Winters Hotels, which served as an SRO, was later demolished following the fire.

