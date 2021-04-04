'Explosion' of interest in growing fruits, vegetables, and herbs

With temperatures settling into double digits, amateur gardeners are dreaming about how they're going to beautify their corner of the world.

Gabrielle Polman, assistant manager at Bradford Greenhouse Garden Gallery says pansies and violas are ready to go into the ground. Annuals, vegetables, and herbs will require a little more patience.

"A lot of people are over-anxious, plant them early," says Polman.

She says you need to wait until the last frost, usually at the end of May.

Polman has seen a jump in interest in edible gardens during the pandemic.

"A lot of people are going to try to be self-sustainable, so the market for herbs, vegetables, fruits has exploded," Polman says. "But that takes a lot of planning, so waiting last minute to come and get stuff may not be the best thing."

She encourages gardeners to check out what kind of plants and seeds are available and work for their environments before breaking out the trowel. Do-it-yourself farmers can start growing vegetables like tomatoes and peppers indoors now before planting outside.

"Even now that we have onions and garlic, the ones that can be planted earlier in the season, that seems to be really popular right now.

Polman has also seen renewed interest in growing an extra lush lawn.