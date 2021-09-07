Explosion rocks northeast Calgary neighbourhood

No injuries were reported after an explosion rocked a house in Bridgeland on Tuesday morning.

Calgary Fire Department crews were alerted about 9:40 a.m. of a blast in a building at the corner of First Avenue and 7A Street N.E., which resulted in significant structural damage.

Firefighters also noticed the smell of natural gas when they arrived.

Six people were in the building at the time and they were assessed by paramedics at the scene then released from care.

A technical crew was called in to make sure the building was structurally sound.

Inveistigators are now searching for a cause.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day