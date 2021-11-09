Explosions echo across southwest Calgary as part of ordnance disposal

That series of loud booms heard across southwest Calgary on Tuesday morning was ordnance being destroyed on the Tsuut'ina First Nation, officials confirmed.

The ordnance was being cleared from a former Department of National Defence range, which was closed to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The area of land, directly southwest of Calgary, incorporates several thousand acres and was used from the 1920s until the 1990s for weapons training and live fire exercises.

A spokesperson for the Tsuut'ina First Nation said the work was completed Tuesday morning and there was no danger to the public.