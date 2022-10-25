Explosions, large Surrey fire under investigation

A large fire is under investigation in Surrey Tuesday morning.

Witnesses reported hearing several loud explosions late Monday night across from Tannery Park.

Surrey RCMP told CTV News Vancouver an officer came across the blaze shortly after 10 p.m. and it was put out by 1 a.m.

The coast guard was called in to help battle the fire as the area, which is a small lot protruding into the Fraser River, was difficult to access.

Police said there may have been some tents set up in the area and a few propane tanks.

Crews are still working to determine what caused the fire.