Explosive boat fire on the Fraser River under investigation

The cause of an explosive boat fire on the Fraser River near Richmond is under investigation.

The fire broke out at around sunset on Wednesday off Shady Island near the Steveston Harbour.

A video, taken by someone who happened to be flying a drone nearby at the time, says she heard a loud explosion and a man yelling for help.

The video shows a boat out in the water with flames and a large plume of black smoke.

The woman called 911 and first responders, the RCMP's helicopter and the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue went to the scene.

One man who was on the burning vessel was helped by first responders and a witness said it appeared he suffered from some burns.