Explosive devices deliberately placed and detonated on Winnipeg property: police

A Winnipeg man has been arrested after police allege explosive devices were deliberately discarded and detonated on a property in the city’s Westwood neighbourhood.

Between June 21 and Aug. 21, the Winnipeg Police Service responded to several calls involving explosive devices at a home in the 100 block of Wordsworth Way.

According to police, the victim and other nearby residents found several explosive devices, as well as their remnants, in the area. Police investigated and allege that the devices were deliberately discarded and detonated on this property. No physical injuries were reported.

Officers identified a suspect who is known to the victim. Police note these incidents were not random.

Police arrested the suspect on Sept. 7 in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue. Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Harcourt Street where they seized items used to manufacture explosive devices.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with a slew of offences, including three counts of causing an explosion likely to cause bodily harm, death or serious damage. The suspect was taken into custody.