Explosive fire guts Burnaby home
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
An explosive fire gutted a home in Burnaby Saturday night.
Crews were called to the house on Edmonds Street near Sixth Street around 8 p.m. When they arrived, they could see flames coming from the back of the house.
Images of the blaze's aftermath show the blackened remains of a deck in the home's backyard. Damage to the front of the building was less obvious.
Fire crews told CTV News an elderly man was inside the home when the fire broke out, but he was able to escape uninjured.
Nine fire trucks and approximately 30 firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
