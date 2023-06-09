Explosive legacy complicates proposed sale of London, Ont.’s T-Block building

If you’re in the market for a century-old military building, be prepared to deal with its explosive past.

In a new report, London, Ont.’s civic administration recommended selling the historic T-Block Building at 652 Elizabeth St. because it is surplus to the city’s needs.

The 3-storey stone building was acquired from the federal government in 1995 during the decommissioning of CFB London.

Although the property was cleared of unexploded ordinances (UXOs) in 2002, city staff warn that a buyer must be warned about the risk that some may still be buried in the ground.

“It is noted that due to the historical use of the lands as part of the military base, the lands occupied by the T- Block building have the potential to contain the presence of UXOs,” the report read.

Consultation with a UXO expert is advised before any excavation on the site.

The Corporate Services Committee will consider putting the property on the market at its June 12 meeting.