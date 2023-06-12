'Explosive' levels of gas detected in Winnipeg home: city

A Whyte Ridge home was found to have explosive levels of gas on Sunday due to a ruptured gas line.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to a natural gas leak at a home on Marygrove Crescent around 2:40 p.m. When crews got to the scene, they learned a gas line was ruptured while someone was digging a post hole. According to the City of Winnipeg, the WFPS detected “explosive” gas levels in the house where the line was ruptured.

Residents of nine neighbouring homes were evacuated out of precaution.

Firefighters then monitored the gas levels in the neighbouring homes, and found gas readings inside a second house. Crews searched this home and found two cats, who got out safely and were given back to their owners.

Manitoba Hydro crews came to the scene and crimped the leaking gas line. The WFPS then ventilated the two houses until the gas readings were back to normal.

All residents were able to return to their homes.

The city is reminding Winnipeggers that natural gas is colourless, odourless and flammable. Hydro adds a chemical compound to natural gas to give it a strong, sulphur-like smell, which allows it to be easily detected.

If you smell natural gas, make sure all people and pets evacuate immediately. If you are inside a building, leave the doors open when you leave. Do not create any source of ignition or spark, including smoking, lighting a match or lighter, or operating electrical switches, appliances, phones, or vehicles. Once you’re in a safe place, call 911.