EXPO Centre immunization clinic to close later this month
Alberta Health Services is closing its two largest immunization clinics this month.
Edmonton's Expo Centre is closing on July 29 and Calgary's Telus Convention Centre is closing a day later.
AHS is still encouraging Albertans to get immunized against COVID-19 at pharmacies and other health centres.
"COVID-19 case numbers are significantly lower throughout the province," the health agency said in a release. "Demand for immunization continues; however, rapid flow clinics are no longer needed given the increasing percentage of the immunized population."
The EXPO and Telus centres have administered more than 500,000 vaccines to date.
As of Tuesday, nearly 75 per cent of eligible Albertans had one dose and more than 60 per cent had both shots.
To book your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, click here.
-
Ontario science table says vaccine certificates could be used to speed up reopening of high-risk settingsThe table published a 21-page brief Wednesday providing their key considerations on a possible vaccination certification program, concluding that provincial governments "may want to consider development of a common design."
-
New poll shows half of vaccinated Canadians comfortable spending time with someone unvaccinatedA new poll suggests more than half of Canadians who are vaccinated against COVID-19 say they're likely to spend time with someone who is unvaccinated.
-
Mosquitoes back with a vengeance in CalgarySpring 2021 in Calgary was drier than normal and that meant a lot less mosquitoes. Now, the biting pests are out in force in many communities.
-
'It's never been easier': Mass vaccination sites open for walk-ins, but are Londoners showing up?It’s never been easier to get your COVID-19 vaccine if you're eligible, that’s the message the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is trying to drive home, but are Londoners getting the message?
-
Here is when you need to get your first dose to be fully vaccinated in time for back-to-schoolParents who want their children to be fully vaccinated in time for the return to the classroom will need to book a first-dose appointment by early next week.
-
B.C. to raise minimum employment age from 12 to 16 this fallBritish Columbia is making changes to its employment standards legislation this fall, raising the general working age for young people from 12 to 16 years old.
-
Lethbridge breaks ground on new mixed-income housing for seniorsThe province is bringing more mixed-income housing to Lethbridge.
-
Alberta reports 81 new COVID-19 cases, no deathsAlberta has 649 active cases of COVID-19 after it added another 81 infections on Wednesday.
-
Flight pattern: A late arrival for shorebirds in New BrunswickEvery summer thousands of shorebirds stopover in Johnson's Mills, N.B. on their way south. However, spotting the birds isn't a sure thing this year.