Expo Line service resumes in downtown Vancouver after police incident
A police incident forced TransLink to temporarily halt SkyTrain service in downtown Vancouver during the busy Thursday afternoon rush hour.
Metro Vancouver Transit Police told CTV News they were called to Waterfront Station around 4:15 p.m. for "reports of a man who entered the guideway."
"Trains were powered down between Burrard and Waterfront while officers entered the tunnel in search of the man who was located and apprehended under the Mental Health Act," MVTP said in an email.
"No one was injured and the man was transported to hospital for assessment."
TransLink said the Expo Line was suspended between Waterfront Station and Stadium-Chinatown Station for about an hour before service was restored around 5:40 p.m.
"There may be residual gaps while we work to restore normal train frequency," the transit provider wrote in a Twitter update. "We thank you for your patience."
A bus bridge was set up to transport passengers between the stops while service was suspended.
