Exposed buttock lands Wallaceburg man in court: Police

A Wallaceburg man has a future court date after a dispute on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to a home on Wallace Street just after 10 a.m. and say a man got upset and started a verbal argument with three people when they tried to conduct a scheduled inspeciton of the man’s apartment.

Police say the three people left the apartment before completing the inspection and as the walked away the man followed — He then reportedly spit on the face of one person, took the hat of another person and threw it at the third person’s face.

When the three victims continued to walk away police sayt the man then removed his pants and exposed his buttock to the victims.

The 44-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with theft, two counts of assault and three counts of indecent acts.