Exquisite Guitars in the Gatineau Hills

Not all makers of beautiful music are musicians.

Some, like Joshia de Jonge, share their gifts in other ways.

"I make classical guitars. Concert classical guitars," said de Jonge.

From her rustic shop in rural Rupert, Que., de Jonge lovingly fashions instruments for performers on the world stage.

"I make them for professional players, for collectors, for university students," she said.

"I don't make that many guitars a year. Four to six, depending on the year. I like to take my time with each guitar," said de Jonge.

And musicians are willing to wait—currently up to six years for one of de Jonge's hand-crafted works of art.

"They start at $8400 US and I've built up to $24,000, or in that range," said de Jonge.

De Jonge was just 13 years old when she made her first guitar.

“I sold it to my uncle but was able to buy it back, so I still have it," she said with a smile.

De Jonge hails from a guitar-making family. She and her siblings spent much of their time growing up in their father's workshop, learning how to build world-class instruments from one of the best.

"Our early guitars were definitely different than they are now, but they were still good, thanks to our Dad," she said.

Sergei de Jonge of Chelsea, Que. is a renowned guitar builder. His career has spanned more than 50 years. He's made guitars for musicians Liona Boyd, Willie Nelson and Don Henley.

Joshia de Jonge recalls fondly her early years at his side.

“When I was a little kid I used to come into the shop with him and play with the dust on the belt sander. I used to be on his back when I was a baby while he was making guitars."

She knew early on that guitar making would be her path.

“I was keeping it a secret from others but already then I felt like I was going to be doing this," de Jonge said.

The fine instrument maker finds bliss designing and building in the solitude of her west Quebec shop. She frequently travels to guitar shows and festivals where she meets other builders and clients, and showcases her guitars.

For de Jonge, the greatest thrill is hearing gifted classical guitarists bring her instruments to life.

“Hearing people play them is amazing. It's incredibly gratifying. It's like, this is why I’m doing what I do,” said de Jonge.

After 29 years at the bench, Joshia de Jonge will be offering guitar-making courses for aspiring luthiers. Details are available at joshiadejonge.com