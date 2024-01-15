Extended bout of 'bitterly cold' weather expected in Toronto
Frigid temperatures are expected to hang around the GTA for the next week with wind chill values approaching -20 C at times.
Toronto is expected to see a high of -9 C Monday but it will feel closer to -15 with the wind chill. An overnight low of -12 C will feel like -18.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“Bitterly cold air has found a home over southcentral Ontario this week,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday. “Breezy winds are creating impressive wind chills.”
Flurries are in the forecast for Toronto for most of the week.
Coulter said the extreme cold will stick around through to next weekend “with a few flurries here and there and more sunshine than we’ve seen as of late.”
He added that warmer winds will bring temperatures back above normal for the week of Jan. 22.
-
'This is truly a dream come true': London, Ont. man wins $152K jackpotA husband and father from London is still in shock after winning a jackpot worth more than $152,000 earlier this month.
-
NAIT/Blatchford LRT station to open, connecting 30,000 residents and students to downtownPhase one of the Metro Line Northwest LRT extension has been finished ahead of schedule and within budget.
-
Ottawa cop found guilty of assault gets suspended sentenceOttawa Police Const. Goran Beric walked out of court Tuesday after a judge handed him a suspended sentence with 30 months probation.
-
Toronto MP slams city’s threat of a 16.5% property tax increase if Ottawa doesn’t help outA Toronto MP is lashing out against the City of Toronto's proposal to tack on an extra six per cent property tax increase to a base proposal of 10.5 per cent more if the federal government doesn't provide the city with additional funding to support refugees and asylum-seekers.
-
Coast guard confirms that fuel spilled into Charlottetown harbour came from shipThe Canadian Coast Guard says there was a fuel spill in Charlottetown harbour earlier this week as a ship was being refuelled, but the extent of the spill remains unclear.
-
Manitoba's Professor Popsicle is retiring after years of helping save livesGordon Giesbrecht, who is known as Professor Popsicle, is retiring from the University of Manitoba after years of educating people about cold weather survival.
-
Ottawa police stopping average of 2 impaired drivers per dayOttawa police say although the holidays are behind us and festive RIDE checks are over, officers are still stopping impaired drivers.
-
Calgary minor charged with attempted murder in Surrey, B.C.Several months after a brazen daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Surrey, B.C., a second Calgary resident has been charged with attempted murder.
-
Maritime ski hills are making adjustments to combat milder wintersAfter bad weather delayed opening to many hills last year, skiers in the Maritimes are now hitting the slopes earlier than usual.