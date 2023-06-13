iHeartRadio

Extended delays at Ambassador Bridge now back to normal


Traffic on Huron Church toward the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Travellers heading to the United States Tuesday afternoon were met with delays at the Ambassador Bridge.

According to a release from the Ambassador Bridge Command Center, U.S. bound commercial traffic was experiencing longer than normal delays.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a statement around 8:30 p.m., saying that travellers were no longer experiencing delays.

Canadian bound traffic was not affected and there was no delay going into Canada.

12