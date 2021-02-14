Birth certificate processing times are up, with one Manitoban trying to register her child claiming Vital Statistics are still working on requests made in July of last year.

The province acknowledged delays in service times at the agency on Friday and said Vital Statistics expects to see a 20 per cent improvement in processing times within the next couple of months.

The Manitoba government said the decrease is expected due to initiatives taken to reduce wait times. They include enhanced workstations and computer equipment, filling vacancies and reviewing operations.

The province noted the Vital Statistics Agency continues to maintain its three-day processing time for rush applications from fully registered events.