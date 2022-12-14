Extended parking ban set to come into effect; Winnipeggers not bothered by the weather

With the significant amount of snow expected in the coming days, the city is getting ready to extend the snow route parking ban.

At midnight, the parking ban will be extended by two hours and prevents people from parking on designated streets between midnight and 7 a.m.

The extended ban will be in place until the snow clearing is complete and then will go back to the normal hours of 2 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If vehicles are parked in these designated areas, they could receive a $100 ticket and be towed.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the city is expected to get five centimetres of snow, with periods of snow continuing into the evening.

On Thursday, another two to four cm is expected. Periods of snow will continue Friday and then a chance of flurries on Saturday.

Even though the snow is coming down, Winnipeggers appear to be enjoying the weather so far.

"It's perfect biking weather. It's not too cold, lots of good snow and ya, you just keep hammering," said one man who was out on his bike Wednesday.

Another man out walking his dog said he isn't bothered by the weather at all and neither is his dog.

"He loves the snow, so no problem there. Except for the paws get a little crusty with snow," he said.

Lance Laufer was out shovelling his driveway and said the current weather is beautiful.

"It's not cold and it's something to enjoy. The kids are going to love it, it's tacky, snowman snow," said Laufer.