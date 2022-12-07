Extended wait for cancer test results stressful for northern Ont. woman

Linda Luyt, a survivor of endometrial cancer, receives an annual Pap test to ensure she’s still cancer-free.

But now, results that usually take between three to six weeks are taking much longer – adding stress that she doesn’t need.

"The Pap test is the only definitive way to find out if my cancer has come back," Luyt said.

"So if it’s taking four to six months to get those results, I’m looking at February or March to find out if I’m still cancer-free."

She said the Ontario Ministry of Health needs to create clear guidelines for laboratories to follow for cases such as hers.

"Things have to change in women’s health," Luyt said.

"It’s not fair to women and it’s not even fair to their doctors to be put on the spot where they can’t even treat patients who have a problem ... in a timely fashion."

At Queen's Park this week, Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas demanded to know what the government is doing about the delays.

"Our community lab services have been privatized -- we used to have quite a few, now most of it is dominated by one provider called LifeLabs," Gélinas said.

"And the number of complaints is through the roof."

In response to a request from CTV News, LifeLabs released a statement that said, in part, that demand for testing far exceeds its capacity.

"The current demand for Pap tests exceeds the current provincial capacity, creating a backlog in the system," the statement said.

"The situation is not only an Ontario-specific issue. Many provinces and countries are also seeing increased turnaround times for Pap testing due to a number of factors."

Those factors include increased demand for testing and a global shortage of qualified staff.

In its statement to CTV News, the Ministry of Health said they are spending "historic" amounts of money on the health care system.

"We’re investing $300 million in 2022–2023 as part of the province’s surgical recovery strategy, bringing the total investment to approximately $880 million since the start of the pandemic," the statement said.

"The Ministry of Health is in constant contact with community labs and Ontario Health to discuss Pap test turn around times and are monitoring lab’s plans to return Pap test turnaround times to normal service levels."