Health officials have confirmed the latest death in connection to the outbreak at a Kapuskasing long-term care home.

According to the Porcupine Health Unit, another resident at Extendicare Kapuskasing has died after contracting COVID-19. This is the sixteenth resident to have died of the virus.

"It is with great sadness that we have another tragic loss attributed to COVID-19 in the Porcupine Health Unit region," Dr. Lianne Catton, the medical officer of health for the region said in a news release. "On behalf of the PHU, we extend our most sincere deepest condolences to their family and friends."

The home has been under a COVID-19 outbreak since on Jan. 7. As of Monday morning, no new cases were being reported, with three active cases of COVID-19 amongst residents and nine staff members infected as well. Infected staff members are self-isolating at home.

"This loss further reinforces the reality of COVID-19 in our communities and I urge individuals to do everything they can to prevent its spread, recognizing that many are at higher risk from the virus," Dr. Catton added in the news release. "Stay home as much as possible, avoid contact with vulnerable individuals, wear a mask and practise physical distancing."

In an effort to reduce further transmission, all staff members working in the home are in cohorts, working in a single area. All residents are continuing to isolate in their rooms, with meals and individual care being provided there.