The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) reported two new cases of COVID-19 related to the outbreak Extendicare Kapuskasing Sunday just days after officials confirmed 22 residents at the facility had been vaccinated.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is given in two shots, 28 days apart and takes a few weeks for the body to develop immunity following vaccination.

Porcupine Health Unit received its first shipment of vaccines on Jan. 26., so despite starting the first round of vaccinations, some people may still get infected with the disease.

In the Feb. 7 news bulletin, the PHU said both individuals were self-isolating but did not confirm if the positive tests were returned from residents, staff or other.



Kapuskasing Extendicare later confirmed the tests were returned from residents.



Officials also reported two more COVID-19 related deaths at the LTC facility yesterday.



On Feb. 4, PHU said a possible Variant of Concern had been identified in a positive test linked to Extendicare Kapuskasing. Further testing was required to confirm the results.



PHU declared an outbreak at the Extendicare Kapuskasing on Jan. 7 and since then, 47 residents and 20 staff have tested positive.



A total of 16 residents at the facility have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There are 61 LTC beds at Extendicare Kapuskasing.

As of yesterday, there were 24 actives cases among residents and 15 active cases among staff.



The announcement comes as area politicians debate if the province should be brought in to manage the LTC facility.



If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the on-line COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.

