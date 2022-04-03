'Extensive damage' after driver hits building with car in Kitchener: WRPS

There has been extensive damage caused to vehicles and a building after a collision in a Kitchener parking lot, according to Waterloo regional police.

Officers were called to the incident in the area of Highland Road and Belmont Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a 39-year-old Kitchener woman lost control of her vehicle in a parking lot, hit a parked vehicle, hit a building, and caused extensive damage.

Despite the damage, no injuries were reported.