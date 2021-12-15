'Extensive damage' after fail-to-remain crash in Goderich, Ont.

OPP are looking for a vehicle after a fail-to-remain collision that caused extensive damage to the Maitland Valley Medical Centre in Goderich, Ont.

Police were called to the medical centre on Cambria Road North shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

A heavy-duty pickup truck reportedly reversed into the front entrance causing significant damage to the sliding doors.

OPP say the driver then fled the scene and was last spotted westbound on Montcalm Street toward Victoria Street North.

The pickup is described as either a blue or green Ford three-quarter tonne truck with Ontario farm plates and a row of orange lights on top of the truck.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information on the incident is asked to call Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.