Extensive damage following fire at Timmins restaurant

It was a dramatic scene at a popular Timmins restaurant for a little while Wednesday evening after a fire broke out on the roof.

The Swiss Chalet/Harvey's on Algonquin Boulevard East had been closed for sometime while it underwent roof repairs.

According to the Timmins Fire Department, the call came in around 8:17 p.m. No one was present at the scene when crews arrived but flames and large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the roof.

Deputy Chief Scott Atkinson tells CTV News the fire was contained to the roof but there is smoke and water damage throughout the restaurant. The amount of damage is said to be extensive.

Atkinson adds it didn't take them long to get the fire out, he anticipated roughly 30 minutes.

No word yet regarding the cause.

The fire is said to be out and crews at last word were only monitoring for hot spots.