Extensive damage following fire at Timmins restaurant
It was a dramatic scene at a popular Timmins restaurant for a little while Wednesday evening after a fire broke out on the roof.
The Swiss Chalet/Harvey's on Algonquin Boulevard East had been closed for sometime while it underwent roof repairs.
According to the Timmins Fire Department, the call came in around 8:17 p.m. No one was present at the scene when crews arrived but flames and large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the roof.
Deputy Chief Scott Atkinson tells CTV News the fire was contained to the roof but there is smoke and water damage throughout the restaurant. The amount of damage is said to be extensive.
Atkinson adds it didn't take them long to get the fire out, he anticipated roughly 30 minutes.
No word yet regarding the cause.
The fire is said to be out and crews at last word were only monitoring for hot spots.
-
Here’s what is open and closed this Victoria Day holiday in London, Ont.The first long weekend of the summer is officially here and Londoners are eager to get out and enjoy the sunshine. So whether you’re wondering what’s open on the holiday itself or you’re looking for family friendly activities to do over the weekend, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Victoria Day holiday.
-
Fraudsters clone Chapman's Ice Cream Facebook page in attempt to scam publicOfficials with Chapman's Ice Cream are warning about a scam after the Markdale company's Facebook page was cloned by fraudsters trying to gain personal information with the temptation of a contest.
-
Smoky skies cause Stampeders to postpone Fanfest but not gameThe smoky skies have resulted in the Calgary Stampeders pressing pause on Fanfest.
-
Northern medical school suffers cyberattack, systems offlineNOSM University, which has campuses in Greater Sudbury and Thunder Bay, learned it was the victim of a cyberattack on Wednesday of this week.
-
Ottawa man nets $10,000 fine for illegal walleye haul in northern OntarioAn Ottawa fisherman has been fined $10,000 for catching ten times the allowable amount of walleye while fishing in northern Ontario.
-
Ontario court orders new murder trial for Jennifer Pan convicted in plot to kill parentsOntario's top court has ordered a new first-degree murder trial for a Toronto-area woman who was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot against her parents.
-
'Do better': B.C. couple stranded in Rome by WestJet cancellationsA Langley couple on holiday in Rome was stranded by WestJet cancellations. Nic Ho says it took him 12 hours to get through to customer service and rebook a flight.
-
Cyclist dead after hit-and-run in Langley, RCMP sayMounties are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Langley early Friday morning that claimed the life of a cyclist.
-
Doug Ford says province will offer more money to keep EV battery plant in WindsorOntario Premier Doug Ford has promised the province will offer up more money towards the incentive package already on the table to keep Stellantis/LG from pulling the NextStar Energy battery plant from Windsor.