Extensive search for missing canoeist in Tiny Township
Police conducted an extensive air and water search in Tiny Township for a missing canoeist.
Officials tell CTV News a cottager rescued one person after a canoe with two men capsized shortly after entering the water north of Mark's Point Monday morning.
Paramedics say the 36-year-old man was rushed to the hospital, suffering hypothermia exposure.
The second canoeist has not been located.
"You've got 10 minutes to get a hold of something that will keep you afloat or keep you stationary, and you've got an hour to be removed from the water," explained OPP Const. Dave Hobson.
The Underwater Search and Recovery team arrived Monday afternoon and combed the frigid waters of Georgian Bay.
Police noted the water was relatively calm with no wind, so they are puzzled as to how the canoe overturned.
An aircraft from Trenton aided in the search for the missing man.
This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.
-
Popular Belle River staple up for sale as owner retiresBelle River landmark Mr. Biggs Sports Bar and Eatery is up for sale.
-
Day camp spots in Waterloo region in high demandFinding a spot at a local day camp may be a challenge if you’re not already registered.
-
Head-on crash in Prince Albert leaves person deadA 72-year-old person is dead after a crash Saturday night in Prince Albert.
-
$1M in drugs and cash seized in interprovincial drug bustPolice have charged four people and seized more than $1 million in drugs and cash after officers in Edmonton and Ontario busted an interprovincial drug-trafficking network.
-
Mansion built into West Coast bluff for sale for $20MWhat may have been seen as a challenge for some builders became an opportunity for those involved in the construction of a mansion on a rocky property in West Vancouver.
-
Half-brothers find each other after more than 70 yearsIt’s not unusual to greet family at the airport. But for Bob Huson, this welcome is unlike most.
-
Edmonton Oilers sign depth forward Brad Malone to two-year, two-way dealThe Edmonton Oilers have re-signed depth forward Brad Malone to a two-year, two-way contract.
-
Charlottetown bicycle community says new roundabout could be dangerous to cyclistsA major intersection in Charlottetown is set to be replaced with a roundabout. The city says it will improve traffic flow, but cyclists say it will cut them off.
-
Halifax identifies 4 parks in HRM for homeless to stay long term, some advocates say it's not enoughThe city of Halifax has identified four parks in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) where people without a home will be allowed to pitch a tent and stay long term.