Chatham-Kent Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a structure fire in the 14000 block of River Line, Eelunaapeewi Lahkeewiit Delaware Nation, Friday evening.

Officers attended with members from the Moravian First Nation Police at approx. 7 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing but crews say the fire caused extensive damage.

No word on whether anyone was injured in the blaze.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122.