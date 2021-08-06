Extent of B.C. salmon habitat loss mapped for first time ever; findings grave
Staff
The Canadian Press
Researchers at the University of British Columbia say for the first time ever the extent of salmon habitat loss has been mapped in the Lower Fraser River, and the findings are grave.
A team from the faculty of forestry estimates as many as 1,200 dikes and other barriers have separated salmon from as much as 85 per cent of their historical floodplain habitat -- the area coho and chinook salmon rely on for spawning grounds and rearing smolts.
The study's senior author, Dr. Tara Marin, says the loss of habitat could be a major contributor to current salmon declines.
Martin says large-scale habitat protection and restoration must be a key part of any effort to restore wild populations of salmon to the Lower Fraser.
-
City hall renamed 'Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion' for the weekend as Suicide Squad comes outAfter a petition from A-list Hollywood celebrities, the City of Edmonton has renamed city hall Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion – for the weekend.
-
Woman charged in shooting death of London, Ont. teenPolice have charged a 19-year-old London, Ont. woman in connection with the shooting death of Josue Silva.
-
Firefighters battle wildfire near Chemainus, Vancouver IslandFirefighters are trying to contain a wildfire near Holyoak Creek, north of Duncan, on Friday morning.
-
Residents of Kingston, Barry's Bay win $1 million eachKerry Benford and Diana Hall of Kingston had the winning ticket for the Lotto Max MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million from the June 22 draw.
-
97.1 per cent of Waterloo Region's COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated, partially vaccinated people: public healthOnly 2.9 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region since May 1 have been in fully vaccinated people, according to public health officials.
-
Regina police investigating after weekend fire deemed arsonThe Regina Police Service is investigating a recent duplex fire after Regina Fire and Protective Services determined it was intentionally set.
-
1st degree murder charges laid in connection to July homicide: policeFirst-degree murder charges have been laid in connection to the death of a Regina man in July, according to the Regina Police Service.
-
Delta variant cases double in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex medical health officer says the region is seeing a quick rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.
-
MLHU reports rise in COVID-19 cases for third straight dayThe Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the third day in a row cases have risen.