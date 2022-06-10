Extortion and arson charges laid after incidents at North London home

A string of incidents at a London home has led to charges for two people, according to police.

It started around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday when all four tires of a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home on Coronation Drive were damaged.

Around 4 a.m., windows at the same home were damaged and then about an hour later around 5 a.m., fire was set to the garage of the home as well as a vehicle parked on the road.

After reporting the fire, police also say the resident of the damaged home also received a number of threats over text message.

Everything was captured on video surveillance and police say they were able to identify a suspect.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a vehicle was stopped by police on Fanshawe Park Road West near Hyde Park Road. Police say the driver attempted to flee from police and struck several other vehicles before being arrested. A male passenger was also taken into custody.

A 30-year-old man and 37-year-old man, both from London, are facing several charges including mischief under $5000, criminal harassment by combination of prohibited conduct, arson causing property damage and arson with disregard for human life.

Other charges against the 30 year old include impaired operation of a conveyance, uttering threats/ death or bodily harm and extortion.

Police say the victim and accused are known to each other.