Extortion scam targeting Asian people result in $1.76 million in losses

Several members of Asian communities throughout the Waterloo region have been targeted in scams, according to Waterloo Region Police Service (WRPS).

In a media release, police said the financial loss to the victims has totaled approximately $1.76 million.

Since Jan. 2022, officers of the region’s Commercial and Organized Financial Crimes Units have been investigating 12 similar incidents.

The scam involves phone calls to people from so-called courier companies or law enforcement agencies, police said. The messages claim that the individual is accused of being part of a fraud scheme and is under investigation.

Police said the fraudsters then demand money to keep the matter from escalating. Waterloo regional police are informing the public that this is a scam and that law enforcement agencies will not demand payment from you.

The investigation into this scam is ongoing.

If you have been an extortion scam victim, you can file a complaint with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, and make a report with your local Police Service.