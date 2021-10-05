Extra-curricular activities in Windsor-Essex schools not allowed to resume yet

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says they will continue to recommend a pause on extra-curricular activities at local schools.

WECHU issued a recommendation extra-curricular activities be delayed until at least October to help reduce COVID-19 in school-age children.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says they don’t have a timeline to allow activities to resume.

"We constantly evaluate the data," says Nesathurai. "It's very difficult to predict the future. So, I think for now, based on our current experience, we keep the recommendation that extracurricular activities are paused."

Community sports and other events are still permitted.

There are six active outbreaks at Windsor-Essex schools:

Sainte-Ursule Catholic Elementary School

St. Andre French Immersion Catholic School Elementary

Ford City Public School Elementary

Al-Hijra Academy Elementary

Georges-P.-Vanier Catholic Elementary School

Sandwich West Public School

Two schools have closed since the beginning of the school year - Sainte-Ursule and St. Joseph’s Catholic High School. St. Joe’s has since reopened.