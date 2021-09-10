Extra fire units respond to high-rise apartment building fire

Additional fire crews were brought in to respond to a high-rise apartment building fire Thursday due to the potential of multiple hazards and the fire’s proximity to other structures.

The WFPS said they responded to the building’s monitored fire alarm in the 400 block of Cumberland Avenue near Central Park at 1:52 p.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from the building when crews arrived so additional personnel and equipment were brought in.

An offensive attack was launched, with the fire being declared under control about a half hour later.

Firefighters did help some residents evacuate while others sheltered in place.

The fire was contained to a single suite but others sustained some smoke and water damage.

Most residents were able to return to their apartments once firefighters cleared and ventilated the building.

Some tenants whose suites were damaged, were helped by the city’s Emergency Social Services team to find alternative accommodations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates were available.