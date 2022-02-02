Extra Foods in Saskatoon's Broadway neighbourhood set to close

A grocery store that serves one of Saskatoon's core neighbourhoods is set to close.

CTV News has confirmed the Extra Foods location on Broadway Avenue will shut its doors in the spring.

The last day of operation is expected to be April 23.

The location is owned by Loblaw, a grocery giant whose brands also include Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Independent and Shoppers Drug Mart.

"The decision to close this store was not an easy one, as we have a long history in the community and we value our customers and colleagues there," the company said in an emailed statement to CTV News.

"Unfortunately, the store has been unprofitable and we don’t expect that to turn around."

The company said it has provided "significant notice" and is offering assistance programs to the store's staff, as well as "generous compensation" for those eligible.

Jasmin Fooks, who lives in the Broadway neighbourhood, said she’s been shopping at Extra Foods since the late ’90s.

“I'm sad, I shop here all the time … it's a quick walk. I love the long-term staff, they're so lovely," Fooks said.

Another regular shopper, Larry Fillo, calls the store "part of the community."

“As someone who's lived in the area for a number of years, I'm disappointed," Fillo said.

Ward 6 city councillor Cynthia Block said the closure is a devastating blow to the neighbourhood.

“It just kind of broke my heart today to talk to a resident that's lived in the Broadway district for 40 years and she doesn't know what she's going to do now,” Block said.

The woman told Block that having a store nearby was what allowed her to continue living in the neighbourhood.

“That's a concern," Block said, who hopes another grocer will step in to fill the gap.

"I am really hoping that this will look like an opportunity for someone out there who will understand the real necessity of having a grocery store closer to people,” she said.

Loblaw shuttered another small, neighbourhood grocery store in 2015 when it closed its Shop Easy location in City Park.